Cellphone video shows attack at Legends Outlets
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 6 at 5:59PM CST expiring March 6 at 6:45PM CST in effect for: Atchison, Holt, Nodaway Tornado Watch issued March 6 at 2:52PM CST expiring March 6 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a reported battery outside the Legends Outlets after a man allegedly started yelling racial slurs at a college student. KANSAS CITY, Kan.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
