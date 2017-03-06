Cellphone video shows attack at Legen...

Cellphone video shows attack at Legends Outlets

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 6 at 5:59PM CST expiring March 6 at 6:45PM CST in effect for: Atchison, Holt, Nodaway Tornado Watch issued March 6 at 2:52PM CST expiring March 6 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a reported battery outside the Legends Outlets after a man allegedly started yelling racial slurs at a college student. KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb 15 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Wyandotte County was issued at March 07 at 11:40AM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC