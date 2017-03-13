Boy's death on Kansas waterslide lead...

Boy's death on Kansas waterslide leads to push for strong regulations

CBS News

A state lawmaker is seeking to strengthen regulations for amusement parks in Kansas after a colleague's 10-year-old son was killed last year on a water slide dubbed the world's tallest. Caleb Schwab, 10, was killed while on the world's tallest water slide at a Kansas City, Kansas, water park.

