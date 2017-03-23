Body of woman killed in St. Louis highway crash went unnoticed for two days, police say
ST. LOUIS a A woman whose body was found off an interstate last Friday apparently had been in a car crash two days earlier - but her body went unnoticed. The victim's husband blames police for "a poor job."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC