Blue Moose Bar & Grill announces April opening of Lawrence location

After announcing its expansion to Manhattan in June, the Blue Moose Bar & Grill announced Tuesday that the popular restaurant, which already has a Topeka location, will expand to break into the Lawrence market as well. The restaurant will be at 6th and Wakarusa, just east of Walmart, at 525 Wakarusa Suite D, next door to SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza.

