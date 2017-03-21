Another Kansas City Tuesday News Look
Today Tessa Fowler starts our after work news link look regarding the most important MSM items busting out of the news cycle. Take a look: The system that monitors traffic and warns drivers of potential problems on the roads in the Kansas City area is out of service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC