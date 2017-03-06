Activist Alonzo Washington Starts Kan...

Activist Alonzo Washington Starts Kansas City Crowdfunded Crime Fighting

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Activist Alonzo Washington has helped to solve countless crime and works to offer a more realistic perspective on community and police cooperation . . . Accordingly, here's a glimpse of his latest effort to help continue his work .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb 15 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC