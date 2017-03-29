2 killed in crash on I-70 in Kansas C...

2 killed in crash on I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 30-year-old Tyrone A Jennings Jr., of Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on I-70 around 9:54 p.m. when a 2005 Lincoln Navigator driven by 34-year-old Troy Elliott Reliford, of Lees Sumitt, Missouri, was traveling westbound the wrong way and struck the Dodge head on. The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

