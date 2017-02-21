Watch Friends ballet choreographers i...

Watch Friends ballet choreographers in action

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Four Friends students in the dance program have choreographed works for the university's Student Choreography Showcase from March 3-4. The historic Campbell Castle, also known as the Castle Inn Riverside, is back on the market again after failing to sell during previous listings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) 21 hr HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) 22 hr HonestAbe 2
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb 15 yo yo 1
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Jan 26 Le Jimbo 28
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan '17 Dan Savage 9
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC