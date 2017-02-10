University announces fall 2016 honor roll
The students, from KU's Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 91 of 105 Kansas counties, 48 other states and territories, and 39 other countries. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and in the schools of Architecture, Design & Planning; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare.
