Topeka church to offer 'Bite of Chocolate'

Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 1248 S.W. Buchanan, will have "A Bite of Chocolate" event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. n The Brotherhood Ministry of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have a one-day conference for men and women beginning at noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the church, 2222 S.E. Madison. The event will include a luncheon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.