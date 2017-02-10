The Barn Players to Mix Rock and Roma...

The Barn Players to Mix Rock and Romance in High Fidelity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Based on the acclaimed novel by Nick Hornby , with a rockin' score by by Tom Kitt , memorable lyrics by Amanda Green , and an ironic book by David Lind say-Abaire , this is a musical experience not to be missed. The Barn's production is directed by Tiffany Garrison-Schweigert, with musical direction by Delano Mendoza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Jan 26 Le Jimbo 28
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Jan 21 WillThisPass 45
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan 19 Fizzy 2
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan '17 Dan Savage 9
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec '16 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC