The Barn Players to Mix Rock and Romance in High Fidelity

Based on the acclaimed novel by Nick Hornby , with a rockin' score by by Tom Kitt , memorable lyrics by Amanda Green , and an ironic book by David Lind say-Abaire , this is a musical experience not to be missed. The Barn's production is directed by Tiffany Garrison-Schweigert, with musical direction by Delano Mendoza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.