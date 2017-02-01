The Barn Players Celebrate Volunteers...

The Barn Players Celebrate Volunteers at 2016 Barney Awards

A packed house enjoyed Kansas City's Barn Players community theater annual Barney Awards celebration Saturday evening, January 28th, 2017 at their current Mission, KS location. They are pleased to announce the following individuals who were honored for their dedication and talent at the 2016 Barney Awards... As well, the Barn Players acknowledged Barbara Evans Nichols as their 2016 Volunteer of the Year.

