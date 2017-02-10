Survey says: Atchison family to appear on 'Feud'
The Stone family, of Atchison, Kansas, will appear on an upcoming episode of Family Feud to air Feb. 14. Pictured from left to right are Mark Stone, Joe Ross, Summer Stone, Steve Harvey , Shannon Stone and Benjamin Stone. The Stone family, of Atchison, Kansas, will appear on an upcoming episode of Family Feud to air Feb. 14. Pictured from left to right are Mark Stone, Joe Ross, Summer Stone, Steve Harvey , Shannon Stone and Benjamin Stone.
