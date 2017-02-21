Sources can't or won't discuss Creative Planning's $6.3M state incentive

Why didn't Creative Planning Inc. elect to move its headquarters across the state line to reap millions in economic development border war incentives from Missouri? One possible answer: Kansas pledged millions to retain the 206-employee headquarters, which is expected to triple its local workforce in the next 10 years. It appears that Creative Planning has been offered $6.3 million in Kansas incentives for agreeing to move its headquarters from Leawood to a new 125,000-square-foot building to be constructed southeast of Interstate 435 and Nall Avenue in Overland Park.

