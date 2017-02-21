Singers to be honored at Purim Gala

Singers to be honored at Purim Gala

Congregation Beth Israel Abraham & Voliner is looking forward to "unmasking" and honoring two BIAV heroes - Mort and Helene Singer - at its annual Purim Gala on Sunday, March 12. This year, the gala truly becomes a Purim day celebration with a masquerade ball at the elegant Museum at Prairie Fire, located at 5801 West 135th Street in Overland Park. Purim Gala guests will have the opportunity to dress up in masquerade ball attire, enjoy the beautiful venue, see a tyrannosaurus rex in the museum's Great Hall, bid on exciting silent auction items, all while enjoying gourmet cuisine and watching the entertaining program.

