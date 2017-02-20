Sex assault claims grow against former employee at VA Medical Center in Leavenworth
What was once a trickle has become a cascade of lawsuits over the alleged sexual abuse of dozens of patients at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leavenworth. Nearly two dozen lawsuits have been filed in federal court over the alleged misconduct of former physician assistant Mark E. Wisner.
