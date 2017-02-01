Sekisui XenoTech Adds New Dermal Subcellular Fraction Test Systems

Human and Animal Dermal S9 Fractions Now Available as Standard Products Kansas City, KS - Sekisui XenoTech is adding human and minipig to the company's list of species with dermal subcellular fractions available as standard test systems for the development of safer new products. Subcellular fractions are widely used in drug discovery and preclinical drug development to evaluate the in vitro metabolism of new therapeutics.

