Running store employee indicted on theft of more than $250,000 in merchandise
Garry Gribble's Running Sports has five locations in the Kansas City area, including one at 2130 S.W. Wanamaker Road in Topeka. An Olathe man has been charged with theft of more than $275,000 in merchandise from the sporting goods store where he worked, authorities announced Thursday.
