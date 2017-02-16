Roofing company co-owner pleads guilt...

Roofing company co-owner pleads guilty to harboring undocumented immigrants who worked for him

A Shawnee man who was co-owner of a roofing company pleaded guilty Thursday to providing employment, transportation and housing for undocumented workers from Mexico whom he knew were in the U.S. illegally, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Tom Beall said in a news release. Tommy Frank Keaton, 71, was co-owner of Canadian West Inc. and RAM Metal Products, doing business as Century Roofing.

