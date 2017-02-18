New data corroborate federal tallies ...

New data corroborate federal tallies of absenteeism at USD 501

Calculations by the Kansas State Department of Education corroborate a federal database disputed by Topeka Unified School District 501, indicating nearly a quarter of the district's students were chronically absent in a single school year. The new information has prompted the district, which believed its chronic absence rate to be about 3 percent, to drop plans for a formal appeal to the federal government seeking corrections to the database.

