Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre to Present August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will present The American Century Cycle: Gem of the Ocean by August Wilson February 23-March 11. Most recently, Wilson has been notable in the media for being the playwright of Fences, the 2016-2017 Oscar award nominated film. MzxET's production is directed by Karen Paisley, featuring Sheri Roulette-Mosley, Shawna Pea-Downing, Priest Hughes, Jerron O'Neal, Lewis J. Morrow, Granvile O'Neal, and George Forbes .

