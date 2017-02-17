Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump
Abortion opponents expressed optimism Monday that President Donald Trump's early months in office would advance their cause as hundreds converged on the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Trump, inaugurated Friday, has promised to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court with what he has called a "pro-life" justice and has said he would sign anti-abortion measures approved by the Republican-controlled Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Jan 26
|Le Jimbo
|28
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC