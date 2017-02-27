Man wounded in Kansas bar shooting at vigil, remembers his best friend
Alok Madasani, left, and his wife Reepthi Gangula hold candles during a vigil Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe, Kan., held in response to the deadly shooting Wednesday. Adam Purinton was arrested hours after the attack and accused of shooting two Indian immigrants and a third man at a bar, in what some believe was a hate crime.
