Lindemuth wants federal trial moved to KCK
In this September 2016 file photo, Kent Lindemuth testifies in Shawnee County District Court on two counts of making a criminal threat. Real estate developer Kent Douglas Lindemuth is seeking a court order to move his U.S. District Court trial from a Topeka courtroom to a federal courtroom in Kansas City, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
