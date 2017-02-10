KS leaders considering a new JoCo airport
Shortly after public talks of renovating or rebuilding KCI halted, rumors that Kansas leaders were creating a plan to provide a Johnson County airport option started taking shape. "There's been rumblings about this for about a year or so since we hit the pause button on the KCI conversation," said Kansas City 3rd District at-large councilman Quinton Lucas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Jan 26
|Le Jimbo
|28
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC