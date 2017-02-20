Killers Kaiser, Cook considered for release

Joshua Kaiser and Kenneth Cook, both convicted of murders committed in Shawnee County, are among Kansas prison inmates being considered for parole. The Kansas Prisoner Review Board will accept public comments about the possible paroles of 24 eligible inmates, including Kaiser and Cook, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 in the Topeka Municipal Court chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.