KHS seeks exemption from concealed carry; Washburn delays vote
The Kansas Health System is seeking an exemption from a state law that that would allow adults to carry concealed handguns in its medical school and attached hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. Without the exemption, the hospital and medical school will be required to allow concealed weapons in its buildings on July 1, unless it provides security measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Jan 26
|Le Jimbo
|28
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC