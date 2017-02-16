KC shuttle services accused of overch...

KC shuttle services accused of overcharging

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

After numerous complaints of overcharges, the Missouri Attorney General's Office is investigating several shuttle companies owned by Nikolas Saylor. They show Quicksilver charged her card $63.94 six times for one ride, reimbursed her four times after multiple complaints, then finally charged her card through a company called KCI Roadrunner - $639.40.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Wed D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Wed yo yo 1
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Jan 26 Le Jimbo 28
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Jan 21 WillThisPass 45
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan 19 Fizzy 2
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan '17 Dan Savage 9
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC