Kansas Senate fails to override tax b...

Kansas Senate fails to override tax bill veto

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas Senate failed to override Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a tax bill that would bring the state more than $1 billion over the next two fiscal years. The lawmakers voted 24 to 16 to override the governor's veto, three votes short of the number they needed to overcome the governor's wishes.

