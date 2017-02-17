Kansas City Will Take a Serious Look at Removing Downtown Highway
Rochester just wrapped up the conversion of part of its Inner Loop highway into a surface street, another highway removal is underway in New Haven , and freeway teardowns are in play in many other American cities . Now you can add Kansas City to the list of places getting serious about removing a grade-separated highway to save money, improve walkability, and open up downtown land for development.
