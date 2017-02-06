KANSAS CITY FEDERAL COURT SCHEDULES FIRST VIPTERA LAWSUIT IN JUNE Feb. 7, 2017 BrownfieldAgNews reports: The first trial in a number of class-action lawsuits against Syngenta over the release of its Viptera corn trait is scheduled for early June. The trial will take place in a federal court in Kansas City, Kansas.

