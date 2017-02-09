Juicy J wants Wichita to be a lita when he comes to town
When Juicy J was last in Wichita in 2014 , he said, he remembers a lot of his family showing up at the Cotillion. "I got a lot of family in Kansas - cousins, uncles, you know, aunts," said Juicy J, whose birth name is Jordan Michael Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Jan 26
|Le Jimbo
|28
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC