House knocks down bill raising campaign contribution limits
The House rejected a measure Tuesday raising campaign contribution limits, which supporters had argued would help candidates fight the influence of dark money groups. Kansas hasn't increased its contribution limits in nearly three decades, and both its $2,000 limit for candidates for governor and its $500 limit for state House candidates are well below the median for all 50 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
