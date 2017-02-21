Hesston residents come together as shootings anniversary nears
More than 250 people came together Sunday at the Hesston High School gymnasium for a service called "One Year - A Community Remembers: 'The Light Shines in the Darkness,' " commemorating those killed in a mass shooting last year. Members of the Kansas Firefighters Calendar Team and models from Models and Images model with dogs from Hands of Hope Rescue during the Women's Fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Jan 26
|Le Jimbo
|28
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC