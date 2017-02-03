Hall Center announces new visiting humanities scholars

The Hall Center for the Humanities has announced the winners of the Visiting Regional Humanities Faculty Program. Rachel Goossen, professor of history, Washburn University; Heather McCrea, associate professor of history, Kansas State University, and Rebeccah Bechtold, assistant professor of English, Wichita State University, will work on humanities scholarship and teaching improvement projects while in residence at the Hall Center for approximately 3-4 weeks in 2017.

