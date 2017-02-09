GOP plan to fix Kansas budget collapses amid pressure from educators
Republican leaders in the Kansas Senate thought they had cobbled together enough votes to pass a plan that would help fill Kansas' budget hole. But that plan, which would have cut more than $120 million from public schools, imploded Thursday as pressure from education activists mounted.
