First black Chanute police officer la...

First black Chanute police officer later became Santa Fe railroad agent, Kansas City pastor

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Charles Ambler earned a bachelor's degree in 1998 from Christian Life School of Theology. Although he retired in 2003, he said young people in his church motivated him to continue being active.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Sun Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb 15 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan '17 Dan Savage 9
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC