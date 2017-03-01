FBI investigating Kansas triple shooting that killed 1 as a hate crime
The triple shooting at a Kansas bar that killed a man who immigrated to the U.S. from India is being investigated as a hate crime, the FBI announced on Tuesday... -- Duchess Kate on Tuesday met with sick children and their families at a London children's hospital, continuing her growing charitable work.Kate, 35, dressed in a bl... Notice is hereby given that the terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, 2017. The members represent Di... MANHATTAN, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Wed
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC