Family of boy killed on water slide speaks out: a Wea re still hurting, but wea re going to be okaya
The Kansas state lawmaker whose 10-year-old son was killed last August in a horrific accident on a ride at the Schlitterbahn Water Park spoke out for the first time about the tragedy in an interview that aired Monday on Good Morning America . "Six went to the park and five came back," Kansas Rep. Scott Schwab said, describing the tortured day he took his wife and four sons to the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on a day in which admission was free for Kansas state legislators.
