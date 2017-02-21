Don't forget black soldiers in WWI centennial celebrations, says historian
When the United States pauses this spring to reflect on the centennial of the nation's entry into World War I, a local historian hopes one group of Americans will not be forgotten. More than 350,000 African-Americans served in the armed forces during the Great War, defending democracy and rights they were denied at home.
