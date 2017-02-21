Don't forget black soldiers in WWI ce...

Don't forget black soldiers in WWI centennial celebrations, says historian

When the United States pauses this spring to reflect on the centennial of the nation's entry into World War I, a local historian hopes one group of Americans will not be forgotten. More than 350,000 African-Americans served in the armed forces during the Great War, defending democracy and rights they were denied at home.

