Does Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Holland Deserve Second Term???

Incumbent Mark Holland filed with election officials Monday to seek a second term as mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan. Across the State Line remember that last year's murder numbers spiked as well and the Mayor took a great deal of heat after "social justice" remarks that upset the family of a lawman who was gunned down Given that voter turnout in KCK usually tops out around 10%, his reelection might be a foregone conclusion but a tense relationship with rank and file police could prove disastrous for a rising star politico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.