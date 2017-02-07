Does Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Hollan...

Does Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Holland Deserve Second Term???

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Incumbent Mark Holland filed with election officials Monday to seek a second term as mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan. Across the State Line remember that last year's murder numbers spiked as well and the Mayor took a great deal of heat after "social justice" remarks that upset the family of a lawman who was gunned down Given that voter turnout in KCK usually tops out around 10%, his reelection might be a foregone conclusion but a tense relationship with rank and file police could prove disastrous for a rising star politico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Jan 26 Le Jimbo 28
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Jan 21 WillThisPass 45
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan 19 Fizzy 2
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan 10 Dan Savage 9
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec '16 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,686 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC