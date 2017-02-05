Charlie Parker's heroin addiction helped make him a genius 0:0

Saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker, born August 29, 1920, in Kansas City, Kans., tried heroin for the first time at 15. Soon, "strangers began showing up at his house, and various items of value that belonged to his mother - her jewelry, her iron - began to disappear." At the same time, Parker worked tirelessly on his craft, practicing the saxophone day and night, often fueled by Benzedrine.

