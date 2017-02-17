Calling all 'Girls Who Code': Your nation needs you
From left, Carolyn Forgues, JaNae Sudduth, Kiara Odums, Nicole Klann and Lola Valdovino, all members of the Kansas City Girls Who Code club, complete a lesson on computer coding on iPads at the Apple store on the Country Club Plaza. From left, Carolyn Forgues, JaNae Sudduth, Kiara Odums, Nicole Klann and Lola Valdovino, all members of the Kansas City Girls Who Code club, complete a lesson on computer coding on iPads at the Apple store on the Country Club Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Jan 26
|Le Jimbo
|28
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC