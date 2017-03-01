At a funeral pyre in India, anger over a shooting in Kansas
Madhusudhan Rao performed rituals around the funeral pyre of his son Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer who was shot in a Kansas bar. Just after 2 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday, the body of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian immigrant fatally shot in a bar outside Kansas City, Kan., was placed on a pyre made of logs.
