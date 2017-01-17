Wichita franchisee attacks problem of school fundraising lying down
After years of helping raise money for school band programs as a volunteer, Costin opened the southeast Kansas location of a Cleveland-based company called Custom Fundraising Solutions in September. So far, Costin said, she has helped the school groups she has worked with generate an average of about $7,000 per event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|40 min
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC