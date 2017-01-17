Wichita franchisee attacks problem of...

Wichita franchisee attacks problem of school fundraising lying down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

After years of helping raise money for school band programs as a volunteer, Costin opened the southeast Kansas location of a Cleveland-based company called Custom Fundraising Solutions in September. So far, Costin said, she has helped the school groups she has worked with generate an average of about $7,000 per event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city 40 min Fizzy 2
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan 10 Dan Savage 9
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec '16 What 181
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,814 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC