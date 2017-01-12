Water Park Settlement Gives 3 Brothersa

A settlement reached with the family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed last year on a water slide will provide lifetime payments to the boy's three brothers. The family of Caleb Schwab reached a settlement Wednesday with the owners of Schlitterbahn Waterparks, and Zebec, the manufacturer of the raft the boy was on when he died Aug. 7 aboard the "Verruckt" slide at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.