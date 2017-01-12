Watch as explosives send bridge into ...

Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The final section of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River was brought down by explosives on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Riverside. The bridge and its companion structure, the Fairfax Bridge, have been replaced by a new four-lane bridge carrying U.S. 69 between Platte County and the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan 10 Dan Savage 9
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Dec 31 Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec '16 What 181
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC