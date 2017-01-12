Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

The final section of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River was brought down by explosives on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Riverside. The bridge and its companion structure, the Fairfax Bridge, have been replaced by a new four-lane bridge carrying U.S. 69 between Platte County and the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.