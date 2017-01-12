Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River
The final section of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River was brought down by explosives on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Riverside. The bridge and its companion structure, the Fairfax Bridge, have been replaced by a new four-lane bridge carrying U.S. 69 between Platte County and the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC