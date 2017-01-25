Veteran Ottawa University professor dies
Through the memories of his students, co-workers, family and friends, the booming voice of "Doc" Lewis will continue to echo long after his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|25
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC