Urban Core Food Desert Outrage: Kansas City East Side Apple Market Grocery Shuts Down
TV notes notes health code violations and typical complaints about the myth of a so-called "food desert" as they report the closing of the "Plaza Apple Market" that's about a mile away from the Country Club Plaza on Cleaver II and 47th. NBC Action News: "A busy grocery store is closing its doors and shoppers in Kansas City's urban core want to know why..." The constant robberies inside the store, near the parking lot and all around the place might be the first place to start looking for clues as to the demise of this place.
