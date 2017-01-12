Two Dozen Sites Gain National Histori...

Two Dozen Sites Gain National Historic Landmark Status

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: National Parks Traveler

As the National Park Service enters its second century of service and strives to tell a more inclusive and diverse story of America's history, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell has announced the designation of 24 new National Historic Landmarks. The National Historic Landmarks Program recognizes historic properties of exceptional value to the nation and promotes the preservation efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and Native American tribes, as well as those of private organizations and individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Parks Traveler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan 10 Dan Savage 9
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Dec 31 Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec '16 What 181
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Wyandotte County was issued at January 13 at 3:33AM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC